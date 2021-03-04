Marie Buchta

March 3, 2021
Mayville, WI - Marie (Schultz) Buchta: Daughter, Sister, Niece, Aunt, Student, Bride, Wife, Church Member, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Widow, age 90, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
A funeral service for Marie will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville. The service will be livestreamed on the St. John's Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/StJohnsEvLutheranChurch/
Marie was born the daughter of Charles and Clara (Reinel) Schultz on March 9, 1930 in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. She graduated from Jefferson High School with the honor being Valedictorian of the class of 1948. Marie was united in marriage to Harvey Buchta in St. John's Lutheran Church, Jefferson, Wisconsin on June 18, 1948. The two enjoyed 64 plus years of marriage until Harvey's death in 2014. She was a faithful member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville where she served her congregation as a Sunday School teacher, parent-teacher member, and the past president and member of the Dorcas Society. She was also a member of the Bible Class Family. She had been employed at many different jobs over the years including- Marie's Mini Mart and the Village Flower Shoppe in Kekoskee. She was also known as the 'Welcome Wagon Lady' in Mayville and broadcasted on WBEV radio from her home for many years.
In her spare time, Marie loved playing cards and games with the family. She loved word games on the computer and she always had a jigsaw puzzle going. She had stacks of books by her chair and she was always ready for an excursion. She did everything with a sharp mind and a radiant smile. Faith and family were important to Marie and she cherished the time spent with them and encouraged them along their journey in faith.
Marie is survived by her children- Jim (Jane) Buchta, Fort Atkinson, WI., Dan (Lois) Buchta, Mayville, WI., Jeff (Gail) Buchta, Ixonia, WI., Kathleen (Peter) Tomasulo, Phoenix, AZ., Barb (Robert) Haessly, Mayville, WI., and Mike Buchta, Dousman WI. Her grandchildren- Bill (Rhona) Buchta, Chris (Kimberly) Buchta, Abram (Jen) Buchta, Kelsey (Jason) Tighe, Bob Buchta, Don (Nicole) Buchta, Tammy (Randy) Teitz, Tim (Heidi) Buchta, Michelle (Jon) Butzine, Anna Tomasulo, Joe Tomasulo, Sam Tomasulo, Adam (Angelia) Schultz, Laethan Schultz, Jack Buchta and Natalie Buchta. 19 amazing great grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harvey, grandson Dane Buchta, great grandson Anderson Butzine, her sister Hazel Biederman, and brothers Ralph and Dean Schultz.
The family would like to give special thanks to Kathy's Hospice in West Bend for their compassionate and attentive care to Marie in her last days.
In lieu of flowers consider donations to St. John's Church or School in Mayville or Kathy's Hospice in West Bend are appreciated.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.