Watertown, WI - Phillip J. Krueger, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown with Chaplain Laura Wessels officiating. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Phillip John Krueger was born on April 17, 1938 in Watertown, the son of Carl and Edna (nee Tessmann) Krueger. He attended Watertown High School. He served in the United States Army from 1960 - 1962. On September 26, 1964, he married Sharon L. Wendt at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown. Sharon preceded him in death on January 10, 2015. He was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown. Phillip farmed most of his life at his in-laws farm and later purchased it. In his retirement, he worked at Target Distribution Center and then as a custodian for the Oconomowoc School District. He was a train enthusiast and had a memorable trip to Washington D.C. with VetsRoll.
Phillip is survived by his daughters, Sarah (Rob) Miller of Watertown and Mary (Joshua) Mathy of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Nicholas Miller, Abby Miller, Natalie Mathy, and Mia Mathy; sister-in-law, Janet (Theodore) DeGarmo of Kokomo, IN; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon Krueger; sisters-in-law, Joyce (John) Koser and Shirley (Erwin) Tester; and a nephew, Kurt.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Phillip.
