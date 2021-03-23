Jacqueline L. Imes

January 9, 1936 - March 21, 2021
Watertown, WI - Jacque Imes went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2021 due to complications from breast cancer. Born January 9, 1936 in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada, she was the third daughter of John H. and Claudia D. (Whitehouse) Lundberg.
After graduating from Long Island City High in 1954, Jacque completed studies at Hunter Secretarial School and Delahanty Institute, both in New York City, before beginning work on the fifth floor of the iconic Chrysler Building, a structure her father helped build years earlier as an ironworker. Her responsibilities included secretarial work for famed oceanographer, Jacques Cousteau, who used the fifth-floor offices whenever he was in Manhattan.
After a brief courtship, Jacque married Walter Eugene "Gene" Imes on September 13, 1958, in Flushing, New York. The couple lived in New York, Texas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania before settling and raising their four children in Barrington, Illinois. While there, Jacque made a personal confession of faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and attended Village Church, where she worked in various ministries and developed lifelong friendships.
In 1991, shortly after Gene's retirement, the couple moved to Watertown, Wisconsin, where they purchased a 19th-century farm and raised buffalo "right in our own backyard." Throughout the couple's years in Watertown, Jacque used her gift of hospitality to share the joys of farm life with friends and her ever-growing family. The couple celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in the fall of 2020.
In addition to her husband, Jacque is survived by their four children: Paula (Dave) Binner, Doug (Jodi) Imes, Judy (Bill) Stadick, Carol (Ron) Sokovich, as well as 14 grandchildren: Tom (Chelsea) Binner, Rachel (Ben) Grotzke, Matt (Cally) Imes, Ben Imes, Paul Imes, Janna Imes, Debbie (David) Kniffin, Rob (Anna) Stadick, Katie (David) Maule, Scott Stadick, Joe Sokovich, Sam Sokovich, Caleb Sokovich, and Joshua Sokovich, as well as 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Barbara Barrington, Claire Johnstone, and Joan Koller.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to her nurse Jenny, social worker Kendell, as well as caregivers Megan, Tiara, and Taylar, of Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to First Baptist Church.
The Imes family invites friends to a luncheon in Jacque's honor at 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in the lower level of First Baptist Church of Watertown. A memorial service will follow the meal at 2:30 PM Central in the church auditorium with Rev. Shane Walker presiding.
The memorial service may be viewed via the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home Facebook page at the time of service.
