Jean Marie (Christman) Finkler

May 20, 1937 - June 3, 2022
Reeseville, WI - Jean Marie Finkler (Christman), 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 3, 2022.
Jean was born on May 20, 1937 to LeRoy and Linda Christman and grew up with her sister, Arlene on their family farm in Reeseville, WI. On June 18, 1959, she married her husband of 62 years, Ralph Finkler and they raised four children on the farm that Jean grew up on.
Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all of those who were lucky enough to know her. Jean will be missed and remembered for so many things. She enjoyed the many Sunday's that were spent on the farm with golf cart rides, corn roasts and get togethers with all of her friends and family. She treated everyone like family, encouraging and supporting everyone to be themselves. Jean was a woman of many talents, some that included her incredible memory with piano playing, and her never ending cooking, that everyone loved, and of course her humor. Anyone who knew Jean, knew that she found the funny in anything, especially many of her "Jean-isms." She would always find the best of any situation, whether it be wearing a white shirt KNOWING she was going to spill food on it, always finding the house phone where it shouldn't be (usually in the burn pile) or picking up her phone to take a call with varnish over her hands. Everybody will always remember her contagious laugh, her warm personality and her endless storytelling, that somehow always included a road trip with some of her best friends going wrong, but being the best of times!
Jean's 8 grandchildren have many fond memories of sleepovers at the farm, firefly catching, watching their grandma crawl on her hands and knees for night crawlers for fishing trips, playing cards, watching the sunset and staying up too late just talking about life.
Jean is survived by her husband, Ralph Finkler, sister Arlene (Al) Stangler, daughter Jill (Mike) Luebke, son Nick (Molly) Finkler; son-in-law Dale Hensler; grandchildren Jason Cemanski, Amanda (Scott) Lardinois, Chelsea (Zach) Haskins, Anthony Finkler, Jordan Hensler, Sydney Finkler, Hailey Finkler, and Delany Finkler; and great-grandchildren Gavin and Wyatt Lardinois and Harper Haskins, and many nieces and nephews.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Linda Christman, her daughters Lana Sullivan and Kristin Hensler, her nephew Randy Stangler, and so many loving friends.
A visitation for Jean will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at Holy Family Catholic Church in Reeseville. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at Noon with Father Will Arnold as Celebrant. Interment will be at the Ev. Reformed Church Cemetery in the town of Lowell. A luncheon will follow at the church.
In lieu of memorials, we encourage everyone to plant a tree or flowers, go out to eat at a supper club, or take a road trip with loved ones, in memory of Jean, who loved spending time outside, a good fish fry, and spending time with her friends and family.
