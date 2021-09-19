Watertown, WI - Thomas J. Penza, 81, of Watertown, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center.
Thomas Joseph Penza was born August 31, 1940, in Kenosha, son of Arnold and Mildred (nee Thomas) Penza. Thomas married the former Carol Ruesch on November 10, 1962, at St. Henry's Catholic Church. He worked as a claim's auditor for Wisconsin Health Fund. In retirement, they moved to Surprise, AZ for 16 years and met many great friends there.
Tom is survived by his wife Carol; sons, Andrew (Victoria), Thomas "Fred", Joseph, and John (Amy) Penza; grandchildren, Simone (Jenna), Christopher (April), Xavier, Dimitri, and Edison Penza; great-grandchildren, Elliot and Ian Penza; siblings, Joan (Richard) Hensgen, James (Linda), Mary (Harold) Davitz, Diane (Alan) Horgan, and Frank (Cheri); as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Don, John, George, and Dennis Penza.
A prayer service will take place at 11:30 am on Saturday, October 9 followed by a Celebration of Life, food and fellowship until 3 pm at Watertown Moose Lodge. Memorials, if desired, may be given to Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center or the Watertown Humane Society. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Our family wishes to thank Dale and Ellen, Dr. Iqbal, and Dr. McGorey and the Rainbow Hospice staff for their kindness and compassion in Tom's final days.
