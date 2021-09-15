Winthrop Harbor, IL - Audrey passed away at 90 years old on September 13, 2021 in the comfort of her daughters home in Illinois with her granddaughters Sophia and Grace.
She was born on March 6, 1931 to Edward C. Borth and Herita H. nee (Gerstner) Borth. She grew up and lived in Watertown all her life. She attended St. Marks Lutheran School, and Watertown High School. She was a lifetime member of St. Marks Lutheran Church. She enjoyed picking strawberries, fishing in her younger years. She always loved tending to her flowers, upholstering, sewing. She first had a dog named Maggie that passed. Then she had a dog named Honi she also passed. She enjoyed her time with the dogs.
She was married to Guenther Schwichtenberg. They had 7 children. She worked at Watertown Metals, The Village Blacksmith, and did demos in stores for food and products.
She is survived by 3 children. Brenda of Ilinois. Keith/Sue of Meonommee Falls. Ric/Susanne of Madison. Her sister Toodie (Virginia) Gulrued, brothers Everette/Marlene, Marvin/Janice, and Gorden. Sister in law Carol Borth. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Herita Borth. Her children Debra (infant), Craig, Terri Liesch, Jody (infant). Her sister Arlyess Griesemer, brother Franklin Borth. Sister in law Emily Borth, brother in law Dale Gulrued.
Her ashes will be placed at the Lutheran Cemetery. Audrey requested no flowers or services. Any gifts or memorials should be made to St. Marks building fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
