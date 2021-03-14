Marilyn C. Capps

July 6, 1933 - March 11, 2021
Watertown, WI - Marilyn Christine Capps, 87, of Watertown, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Heritage Homes Assisted Living of Watertown.
Marilyn was born to parents Lester and Meta (Valasky) Kressin, on July 6, 1933 at their home in the Town of Clyman, Dodge County, Wisconsin. She attended Zion Lutheran Church and the parochial schools there. She was a graduate of Juneau High School and furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin Stout.
Marilyn married her first husband, Howard N. Goetsch, in September 1958 and then her second husband, the late Frank Capps, of Baraboo in May 2009. Marilyn is survived by two children: Grant (Lynn) Goetsch, of Lake Mills; Byron (Denise) Goetsch, of Sioux Falls, SD; her grandchildren: Ryan (Mary) Goetsch, of Mesa, AZ; Eric Goetsch, of Maple Grove, MN; and Karl Goetsch, of Portage, WI; her brother: Victor (Pat) Kressin of Pingree Grove, IL: nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Marilyn was an accomplished organist and vocalist performing during church services, weddings, and other special events. She loved her family dearly and was a fantastic homemaker. She was also employed as a sewing instructor/bookkeeper/sales person for Singer Sewing Machine Company of Watertown and was elected Town Clerk for the Town of Germantown where she served for many years.
A private family memorial service was held at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown, WI.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Homes and Rainbow Hospice for their wonderful love and care for Marilyn.
