Watertown, WI - Gerald W. Kreitzman, 76, of Watertown passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Marquardt Manor.
Jerry was born on February 1, 1945 in Watertown, WI, the son of Edward and Evelyn (Jones) Kreitzman. He was a graduate of UW-Whitewater and worked as a history teacher at the Watertown Unified Schools at the Jr. High School. When he was younger, he was a part of DeMolay. He also enjoyed doing needle point, baking, gardening and his Boxer dogs. Jerry was a part of the Mason's; Badger Boys State; and very active in the teacher's union here in Watertown. Jerry played an active role with his church at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Watertown. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his brothers; Bill (Pat) Kreitzman of Madison and Dirk Mooth of LaVergne, TN. He is further survived by his nieces and nephew Maria (Pat) Shelton of Marshall; Ed (Nadege) Kreitzman of Circle Pines, MN and Maggie (Willie) Christensen of Baraboo and his special friend Kay Meckes. He is also survived by great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service for Jerry will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in the Sanctuary at 11:00AM. Visitation will take place in the Chapel from 9:00AM until time of service. Jerry will be laid to rest at Oakhill Cemetery in Watertown immediately following.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Marqurdt Manor.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorials in Jerry's name to be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time.