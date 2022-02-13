Watertown, WI - Reuben F. Schulz Jr., of Watertown, Wisconsin, passed away 88 years to the day of his birth on Feb 9, 1934 in Watertown. He was the only child of Reuben Sr. and Henrietta (Belsma) Schulz.
From a young age, he loved sports and grew up across the street from Washington Park where he spent so much time developing his skills in basketball and baseball. He grew head and shoulders above his peers, and everyone around town knew him as "Big Rube." He was a star athlete in high school — earning a spot on the north-south all-star team in Kentucky.
He chose Marquette University to play basketball. While there he helped his team to unprecedented success and earned a degree in Civil Engineering. Reuben then played basketball professionally for the Industrial League — both for Allen Bradley and Caterpillar of Peoria — before becoming an Assistant City Engineer of Watertown and then, as City Engineer of Jefferson, Wisconsin for 31 years until retirement. He was also a registered land surveyor, and he enjoyed playing and officiating local team sports well into his 70's. In 2011, he was honored to be inducted as a player into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Reuben is survived by Wynn(Elizabeth) Schulz, of Bridgewater, NJ and their daughter Darcy; Loralee(Joe) Ahmann of Woodbury, MN and their children Ellie, Dylan, Paul and Jill; Jay(Laurie) Schulz of Sleepy Hollow, NY and their daughters Kyra and Sydney; Scott Schulz of Atlanta, GA and his daughter Christa; and Erin(Jeff) Kraus of Houston, TX and her sons Townsend and Walker. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Charlie Schulz.
The family would like to sincerely thank the Marquardt staff for their patient and compassionate care of Reuben and also his caregiver Pattie Grosenick with whom he could escape and share in many happy adventures when we couldn't be there. In lieu of flowers, memorials if desired, can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will be made at Oak Hill cemetery after the service.
The family requests that masks be worn at the funeral home.