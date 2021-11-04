Jefferson, WI - Dale K. Cole, 80, Jefferson, formerly of Yale, MI, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
He was born on March 21, 1941 in Yale, MI, the son of the late Floyd and Norma (Liebler) Cole.
In 1959 he graduated from the Yale High School.
Dale married Carole Rusch on June 16, 1962 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Yale.
Prior to retirement he had been employed by General Motors as a tool cutter and grinder, had owned and operated the Melvin Market in Melvin, MI, and had also been a broker for Century 21.
He had served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963.
He was a member of the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, Emmanuel Redeemer Lutheran Church in Yale, and the Charles Hammond American Legion Post #8 in Port Huron, MI.
Dale enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Carole; their children, Penny (Thomas) Hall of Johnson Creek, WI, Rev. Paul (Brenda) Cole of Menominee, MI, Philip (Michelle) Cole of Alger, MI, Daniel (Laurie) Cole of Watertown; 12 grandchildren, Megan (Curtis) Prater, Mallory (Wesley) Towne, Mary (Jonathon) Roberts, Kevin Cole, Jonah Cole, Hannah Cole, Kaitlyn Cole, Laura (Zach) Bloomquist, Aubrey Cole, Benjamin Cole, Allyson Cole, Micah Cole; three great grandchildren, Adelaide Prater, Landon Prater, Elliana Towne; his brother-in-law, Bob Feller; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his brother, Lyle (Laura) Cole and his sister, Norene Feller.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in the St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills or the Emmanuel Redeemer Lutheran Church in Yale, MI.