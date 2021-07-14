February 16, 1966 - July 2, 2021
Watertown, WI - Jeffrey "Jeff" S. Robbins, 55, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Jeffrey Scott Robbins was born on February 16, 1966, the son of Ralph and Beverly (nee Spardone) Mellon. He was a 1985 graduate of Arrowhead High School. He had been employed as a project manager for 26 years at Sentry Equipment. On January 19, 2005 he married Shelly Hill-Roberts in Jamaica. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. Jeff was a history buff and enjoyed trivia. He also enjoyed cooking and traveling, especially to Mexico. He loved spending time with his family.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Shelly Robbins of Watertown; children, Jordan (Stephanie) Roberts, Andrew (Jill) Roberts, Michael (Makeenah Hall) Roberts, Abby Robbins, and Logan Robbins; grandchildren, Anderson, Elijah, Leo, Myah, and Monroe; sister, Laura (John) Wickersham; sister-in-law, Stacey (Dave) Wangelin; brother-in-law, James (Angie) Hill; special nieces, Kalei Wickersham and Ashley Wickersham; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.