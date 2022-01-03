Marcos P. Dominguez

Marshall, WI - Marcos Pedro Dominguez, age 34, of Marshall, WI, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
He was born on May 13, 1987, in Watertown, WI the son of Pedro and Christine (Soto) Dominguez. Marcos grew up in Marshall, Wis., and graduated from Marshall High School in 2005. He married his middle school sweetheart, Sarah Marie Socha, on Nov. 4, 2006 and the couple enjoyed 15 years of marriage. Marcos worked as a Journeyman Carpenter for McGann Construction and JH Findorff. He served on the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department for 13 years, where he was recently elected Captain. He is recognized by his peers for his passion for the fire service, working with the youth being the department's Public Education Officer, giving back to the community on- and off-duty, and encouraging others to consider a career in firefighting. Marcos was known as a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed coaching sports, watching the Cowboys and football, fishing, bonfires, camping, laughing, going golfing, grilling out, and making people smile by telling a lot of "Dad" jokes. Marcos was always willing to help others in any way needed, all while remodeling his family's dream home. He enjoyed his shower beers and falling asleep during every movie possible. Most of all, Marcos had so much love for his wife and kids and spent as much time with them as he could.
Marcos is survived by his wife, Sarah Dominguez; daughters, Alyssia, Olyvia, and Sofia; son, Mateo; parents, Pedro and Christine Dominguez; brothers, Raymond (Anela) Godina and Lorenzo Soto; sister, Cynthia (Julio) Serrano; tons of nephews and nieces; and many other friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Peter Stangel, Grandmother Guadalupe Hernandez, Grandparents Maria and Fidencio Soto, Aunt Yolanda Valerio, Cousin Marcella Hernandez and Aunt Pam Baker and his Uncle Craig who taught him his love for building.
Funeral services for Marcos will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 4:00PM at St. John's Ev Lutheran Church with Rev. Chris Esmay presiding. Visitation will take place from 12:00PM until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Waterloo is caring for the family at this time. To place an online condolence, please visit, www.pn-fh.com.
