Jeanne R. (Janisch) Zastrow

Waterloo, WI - Jeanne R. Zastrow, 86, of Waterloo, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Oakwood Village in Sun Prairie.
Jeanne was born on April 15, 1935 in Watertown, the daughter of Cyril and Alberta (Archie) Janisch. She married the love of her life Dave Zastrow on April 10, 1954 and the couple enjoyed 67 years of marriage. She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1953, where she played in the high school band. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo participating in many of their activities.
In her free time, she enjoyed playing for the Waterloo City Band, going to auctions, collecting antiques, and working on the extensive landscape around the yard. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, son Kevin, and brother David (Carole) Janisch. She is also survived by many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. Bob Moberg presiding. Burial will take place at a later date in Washington Cemetery in the town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Zastrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.