Eleanor M. (Nadig) Wuestenberg Pernat

July 11, 1931 - May 17, 2021
Watertown, WI - Eleanor M. Wuestenberg Pernat, 89, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Highland House in Watertown.
Eleanor Marie Nadig was born on July 11, 1931 in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Neil and Viola (nee Oettmeyer) Nadig. She was a 1949 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. On November 11, 1950, she was united in marriage to Joseph Wuestenberg. They celebrated 45 years of marriage. Joe preceded her in death on September 22, 1996. On January 13, 2001, she married Arnold Pernat. Ellie was welcomed into his family with open arms. Arnie preceded her in death on July 30, 2009. Eleanor had been employed as a secretary at Hevi-Duty. She also worked at M&I Bank as an automatic cashier and was an Avon lady for 35 years. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown as well as the Saturday Club, Catholic Women's Club, Plattdeutscher Club, and Watertown Women of the Moose Chapter 34. She volunteered at Marquardt Manor and Watertown Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She loved to travel and enjoyed her GIGANTIC collection of Boston Terriers. Her bubbly personality and "that's just the way it is" easy-going attitude made Ellie a joy to be around. She was truly a people person.
Eleanor is survived by two sisters, Irene (Richard) Wernick of Massachusetts and Verna (Roger) Lalk of Oshkosh; step-children, Lynn (Kenneth) Mehringer of Johnson Creek, Gary (Christine) Pernat of Sullivan, Gail (Michael) Maron of Watertown, and Brian (Bonnie) Pernat of Watertown; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Highland House, where she resided since 2018, and to Rainbow Hospice for their services.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 412 N. Fourth Street, Watertown. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Family and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the burial, a celebration of Ellie's life will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmington Ridge Back Forty W3568 Ranch Road, Watertown. Please join us for food, fellowship, and beverages regardless of attendance at the funeral service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Henry Catholic Church or Women of the Moose Watertown, WI Chapter 34. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.