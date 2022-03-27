Donald R. Hanson

Watertown, WI - Donald (Don) R. Hanson, 94, of Watertown passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born on July 1, 1927 in Merrill, Wisconsin, son of Rex and Anna (Stimers) Hanson. He married Phyllis D. Goecke on June 9, 1951 at the First Congregational Church in Watertown. They had two children and raised their family in Watertown.
He was a graduate of Merrill High School and the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
During WWII, he served in the U.S. Navy on a destroyer escort with the 7th Fleet in the Pacific. Throughout his life, he remained an active member of the American Legion Post 189 and was a proud veteran.
He worked for Equifax of Atlanta for 32 years as a field office operator. After retirement, he worked for Kottwitz Electric Motors in sales and as a bookkeeper for 8 years.
Don had many hobbies and enjoyed staying active in local organizations. Throughout his life he was a charter member and former officer of the Watertown Humane Society, member and former officer of the Izaak Walton League and a member of the Rock River Rescue. He was also Regional Vice President of Roadtrek International, a travel organization.
Don enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors and conservation projects. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, birdwatcher and gardener. He and his wife did extensive traveling, visiting all 50 states as well as making many trips to other countries. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Alan Hanson, his brother, Richard Hanson and his grandchildren, Abigail and Adam Borck. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, his daughter Kristin Borck, and his sister Jane Leasum.
Don was so special to so many people. A heartfelt thank you to the special angels at Highland House and Rainbow Hospice who oversaw Don's care during the last years of his life. And to his dear friends Karen Sherry, Dawn Justman and Sue Heider, thank you for all the love and friendship you gave Don, you meant so much to him.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date via the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral home website.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit, www.pn-fh.com.
