Roman G. "Romie" Kramer

Hustisford, WI - Roman George Kramer "Romie" age 81 of Hustisford, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly in his home Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Roman was born June 21, 1940 in Port Washington, Wisconsin to Frances (nee Kressler) and Emil Kramer. He was united in marriage to Martha A. Schneider on September 14, 1963 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Milwaukee, WI. Roman retired from ITW-Shakeproof Group after 27 years. He will be remembered fondly of his love of cars, spending time with his family, grandkids and great grandkids, and eating daily at the Red Apple Café in Hartford.
Roman is survived by his three loving daughters, Therese (Kelly) Kreitzman of Hustisford, Cindy (Maynard) Pieper of Neosho, and Cheryl (Scott) Kannass of Juneau; six treasured grandchildren, Cory Kurtz, Alyssa (Nick) Gahlman, Cassandra (James) Raymond, Megan (Troy) Riccardi, Zachary and Nicole Kannass; three cherished greatgrandchildren, Carson and Emerie Gahlman, and Emma Raymond; dear siblings-in-law, Gwen Marquardt, Bev Schneider, Tony Stepanski, and Ben Domroes. He is further survived by two dear nephews, Jason and Shawn Hundt, among many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including Pat Kurtz.
Roman was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 42 years, Martha; brothers, Albert and Ralph Kramer; sisters, Mary, Shirley, and Betty; parents-in-law, Fred and Isola (nee Beck) Schneider; siblings-in-law, Mary Helen (Chuck), Patricia (Chuck), La Rue (Milton), Grace (Daniel), Arthur, Fred, and Dick.
Memorial Service for Romie will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Private inurnment in Hustisford Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Romie are appreciated to your favorite charity.
The Kramer Family would like to share their sincere gratitude to Lorri, Romie's visiting angel, and all the wonderful staff at the Red Apple Café.
