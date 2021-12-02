Watertown, WI - Mary T. Jablonski, 47, of Watertown, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Mary was born on March 25, 1974 in Watertown, the daughter of Joseph and Teresa (Brand) Klecker. She married the love of her life Kurt Jablonski on June 10, 2006 in Watertown, and the couple enjoyed 15 years of marriage. She proudly served our country in the United States Navy as a Medical Corpsman for 4 years. She worked as a registered nurse at Watertown Regional Medical Center for over 20 years. Mary's passion in life was her family and her job. She loved being outdoors, and walking her dog Duke. She will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known her.
Mary is survived by her husband, children: James Browning and Cody Jablonski. Her mother Teresa, mother and father-in-law Joe (Diana) Jablonski, siblings: Karen (Jeff) Wagner; Joe (Deb) Klecker; Stephen (Angie) Klecker; Ed (Rhonda) Klecker, sister-in-law Kim (Hubert) McQuestion. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman with Fr. Will Arnold presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown.
The family would especially like to thank all the staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center for the care and compassion given to Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
