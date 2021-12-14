Margaret C. (Krueger) Heller

Watertown, WI - Margaret "Mockie" C. Heller, 94, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her home.
Margaret Claire Krueger was born on June 30, 1927 in Oak Grove, the daughter of Wm. A. and Gertrude I. (Bullis) Krueger. On May 26, 1945, she was united in marriage to Elroy Heller. Elroy preceded her in death on March 29, 2003. She was employed by Carnation Instant in Oconomowoc for 23 years as a lab technician. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader.
Margaret is survived by a son, Steven Heller of Watertown; two daughters, Sharon (Lester) Kuerschner of Lac du Flambeau and Lisa Heller of Watertown; son-in-law, Roger DeBolt of Watertown; eight grandchildren, Tracy (Bill Camanota) Heller, Craig (Carol) Heller, Sarah (Matthew) Richards, Christopher (Colleen Gehring) DeBolt, Jennifer (Tami Lax) DeBolt, Jon (Tricia) Kuerschner, Michael (Dawn Kowalski) Kuerschner, and Katie (Derek) Lindberg; twenty great-grandchildren; eighteen great-great-grandchildren; brother, James F. Krueger; sister, Constance I. Kirkpatrick; two sisters-in-law, Arbutus Zubke and Hilda Heller; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda DeBolt; two daughters-in-law, Mary (Dudley) Heller and Shari Jo (Kehl) Heller; great-granddaugher, Ruby Lindberg; three brothers, Robert W. Krueger, Wm. V. Krueger, and Elmer C. Krueger; and sister, Gertrude L. Schuenemann
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The family is requiring masks be worn at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Marquardt Hospice. If you can't join us, please take a moment to remember and think of Margaret. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
