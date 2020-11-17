January 1, 1930 - November 8, 2020
Eau Claire, WI - Eugene E. Moldenhauer, born January 1, 1930 to Arnold and Esther (Heine) Moldenhauer in Jefferson County, Wisconsin died on November 8, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 66 plus years, Donna Moldenhauer, his 7 children, 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Should it be desired, memorials can be sent to Faith Lutheran Church Pre-School, 733 Woodward Avenue, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
A private family service will be held and a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family