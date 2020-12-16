Robert A. "Bob" Svatos

August 5, 1954 - December 15, 2020
Watertown, WI - Robert "Bob" Anton Svatos, 66, passed away in his home on December 15th surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob was born on August 5, 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was raised in Oconomowoc, WI by his Father Robert Arthur Svatos. At the young age of 19 Bob met the love of his life, Patricia, and they wed a few short months later. Anyone who knew him will remember his laugh, that came straight from the belly and that he would do anything to protect his family. He was a hard worker with the Watertown Wastewater Treatment plant for 39 years. Family was everything to him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia Svatos. His daughters Traci (Andy) Zietlow, Angie (Dayne) Zastrow and his son Brian (Jamie) Svatos. Grandchildren: Alexis, Ashley, Allison, Chelsea, Courtney, Lucas, Joshua, Bryson, and Blake.
The Family would like to thank Dr. Eastman and Dana from the UW Cancer Center- Johnson Creek, Rainbow Hospice Care, especially his primary team Jenny, Emily and Casey for their compassionate care and Pastor Walther for his prayers and love during this time.
A funeral service for Robert will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials in Robert's honor to St. Mark's Church or Rainbow Hospice Care would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.