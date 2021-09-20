June 21, 1933 - September 11, 2021
Minocqua, WI - George T. Zickert passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2021.
At this time, no celebration of life services are scheduled, but friends and family will be notified when any services are held.
George was born in Watertown, Wisconsin to Waldo and Doris (Thompson) Zickert on June 21, 1933. He was one of four children of Waldo and Doris; Ellen (Dollase), Joan (Kusel, deceased) and Steven. George attended Watertown public schools and graduated high school in 1951.
Shortly after graduating high school, he met JoAnne Powers who became his wife and the two embarked on a 68 year "love affair".
George enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953 and the couple moved between bases in Fort Riley Kansas and Fort Carson Colorado. In short succession three boys followed: Ralph, Robert and Ron. After George was honorably discharged from the army, the family settled down in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Initially George worked in the auto body repair business in Waukesha, Wisconsin. In the early 1960's George decided to change his career path and became an insurance claims adjuster. Initially, he worked for Allstate and then was hired by American Family Insurance where he worked from 1968 until he retired on June 30, 1994. During his time as an insurance adjuster, he earned his professional designation as a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) which allowed him to better assist the insured's in resolving their claims. In 1979 George and JoAnne moved to Minocqua, Wisconsin after purchasing George's uncle's property. Here George and JoAnne set down roots for the next 42 years making lifelong friends and joining various organizations. George was a member of the local VFW and the Minocqua & Boulder Junction Gun Clubs. One of his highlights was shooting 50 straight in trap while in his mid 70's.
Throughout George's life, he was a consummate outdoorsman- hunting, fishing, canoeing, camping and clay target shooting. George always enjoyed deer camp and working his Labrador retrievers or English Setters on wild game experiencing the bond with a true hunting companion. George was an avid reader and enjoyed bird watching all across North America. He also cherished the friends he made while hunting in Saskatchewan, Canada.
George was preceded in death by his wife JoAnne. George is survived by his three sons and their wives, Ralph and Laurie, Robert and Peggy, Ron and Teresa, and his five grandchildren Kyle, Kevin, Michael, Alexandra and Jessica. Also, his sister Ellen and his brother Steven.
In memory of George, he asked that any donations be directed to Rawhide Youth Service, E7475 Rawhide Road, New London, WI 54961 OR The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 6060