December 17, 1951 - July 16, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Christopher "Moe" J. Multhauf passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2021 at the age of 69. Moe was born in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin on December 17, 1951 to Jerome and Carol Multhauf (nee Reitz).
Moe is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Linda; his beautiful children Samantha (Justin) Diderrich, Shannon and Adam; grandchildren, Caleb and Theo Diderrich and Hunter and Easton Multhauf; sister, Kathy (Greg) Potenberg; and will be missed by many other family and friends.
Moe is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Josh; and brother, Steven.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Moe's name can be made to his family or the charity of your choice.
Per Moe's wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements in care of Pagenkopf Funeral Home.