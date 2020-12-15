December 10, 2020
Hartford, WI - Ruth A. Johann (nee Brietkruetz) passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Ruth was born on the family farm in Iron Ridge on July 24, 1926 to her parents William "Bill" and Helen (Binder) Brietkruetz. Ruth was united in marriage on May 26, 1945 to Elmer Miller at St. John Lutheran Church, Ashippun. Ruth later married Walter Johann in the fall of 1972.
Ruth grew up on a farm on County Road S, outside of Iron Ridge and graduated from Horicon High School. Through the years she worked at Associate Engineering, Hustisford, Dr.'s office of Hoffman and Algiers in Hartford, Oconomowoc Hospital and later retired from the shipping and receiving department of Chrysler Corp. After retirement Ruth and Wally traveled and took care of her special grandchildren. Ruth resided in Hustisford on Dailey Road until 2012 when she moved to the Gardens of Hartford. She loved playing cards, especially sheepshead. Ruth enjoyed passing the time playing with everyone at the Gardens.
Ruth had many hobbies. Crafts and floral arrangements and in the summer she enjoyed her garden with lots of flowers. She was a super cook and a great baker of cakes, cookies, and her famous cream puffs. Ruth also belonged to the Ladies Aid at her church, St. Michaels of Hustisford, and was a member of the Hustisford Lioness for many years. She also ran the Dodge County Senior Meal Program at the Hustisford Fire Station for fourteen years. Ruth was a beloved mother, grandmother and proud great-grandmother.
Ruth leaves behind one daughter, Barbara Daniels of Neosho; two grandsons, Mike (Amy) Daniels of Slinger and Mark (girlfriend Laura Downey) Daniels of Hartland; four great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Brady, Cadance and Kairi; one sister, Dorothy Muenzmaier of Jackson; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wally of 40 plus year; son, Don Miller; son-in-law, Don Daniels; sister, Marlene (James) Shields; infant brother Russell; and brother-in-law, Orville Muenzmaier.
Ruth lived her life to the fullest as long as she could. A special thank you the administration and staff to the Gardens of Hartford for the compassion and wonderful care was given and to Kindred Hospice for her care in her final days. Private committal at Woodlawn Cemetery, Neosho. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Hustisford or charity of choice. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.