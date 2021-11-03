Bonnie J. (Buske) Ladish

Johnson Creek, WI - Bonnie J. Ladish, 89, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Bonnie Jean Buske was born on September 16, 1932, the daughter of Harold and Marion (nee Jacobson) Buske. She grew up in Watertown and had many jobs there growing up, including the Watertown Public Library where she met her husband, James. On August 30, 1952 she married James A. Ladish at the First Methodist Church in Watertown. They celebrated 67 years of marriage prior to Jim preceding her in death on November 29, 2020. Jim and Bonnie spent a few years in Alaska where he was stationed in the Air Force and their first two children were born there. She loved baking, needlepoint, and playing Bridge. She loved her church and was a lifelong member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown. She volunteered in the community whenever she could. Bonnie was a regular presence at the Aztalan Town Hall when voting came around and you could always expect her to bring fresh baked cookies. In her youth, she won several awards from the International Order of Rainbow Girls. Her favorite restaurant was Elias Inn in Watertown where Bonnie and Jim had a standing reservation every Saturday evening for a least 40 years. She recently moved to The View Assisted Living Communities in Johnson Creek, where she continued to volunteer by delivering daily newspapers to residents and helping out the kitchen staff.
Bonnie is survived by her four sons: Michael (Gail) Ladish of Watertown, Steven (Kris) Ladish of Los Angeles, CA, John Ladish of Lake Mills, David (Melanie) Ladish of Woodland Hills, CA; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one niece, Jeri Lynn; and step-brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown with Rev. Dr. Young Tae Lee of Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown officiating. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
