March 21, 1934 - June 29, 2021
Baraboo, WI - Verna I. Boll, 87, was called to her reward of Eternal Life in heaven with her Savior on June 29, 2021.
Verna was born in Princeton, Wisconsin on March 21, 1934, daughter of Ralph and Edna (Wayer) Schultz, and was reborn in Holy Baptism on April 13, 1934. She attended St. John's Lutheran School and was confirmed on her birthday, Palm Sunday, March 21, 1948. She graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac, WI in 1952 and from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN in 1956. She married Arlyn Boll on December 27, 1967 at Atonement Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, WI.
Verna served her Lord and the Lutheran Church as a teacher at Atonement Lutheran School in Milwaukee from 1956-1968. She would later fondly recall her ability to handle her classrooms which were full of as many as 45 fourth-graders at a time during the "Baby Boom" era. Later on, she also served as a substitute teacher, a substitute housemother at the former Northwestern Preparatory School in Watertown, as a spring cleaner at the Octagon House in Watertown, and other pursuits. Verna was most recently a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo, WI, where she resided for the past five years.
Verna loved to travel with friends in her younger days, often taking spring break trips to Washington, D.C., as well as a longer trip to Europe. Throughout most of her life, Verna found enjoyment from gardening, baking sweets, and especially reading into the wee hours of the morning. Through it all, Verna always put serving her Lord by serving her family ahead of everything else in the world.
She is survived by her sons Gregory of St. Paul, MN, Jeffrey (Heidi) of Baraboo, and Philip (Jennifer) of DeForest, WI; five grandchildren, Angelique, Brandon, Hunter, Krysta, and Kayla Boll; three step-grandchildren, Andrew, Stephanie, and Zachary; great-grandson Keagan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arlyn on March 19, 2016, and is also preceded by her parents, her sister Ruth, her brother Ed, and infant siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown with Pastor Joshua Kesting presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.