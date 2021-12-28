Watertown, WI - Duane R. Mandel, 91, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021.
Duane Ronald Mandel was born on September 29, 1930 in Owen, Wisconsin, the son of Leo Frank and Anna Rose (nee Klessig) Mandel. He was a 1949 graduate of Cadott High School. On July 25, 1959, he was united in marriage to Prudence N. Marino in Milwaukee. Duane and Prudence moved to Watertown in 1963. Duane had been employed at Cutler Hammer in Milwaukee and as a Sales Manager at Durant Manufacturing, later known as Eaton Corporation, in Watertown, from which he retired. He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown and was a lifetime member of Whitetails Unlimited. He also was a member of the Watertown Elk's Lodge, receiving his 55-year pin. He was big into the Eaton Junior Achievement. Duane enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially trips to Canada and hunting at the cabin in Bayfield County.
Duane is survived by his wife, Prudence Mandel; children, Tammy Ann (Doug) Kester and Mark Leo (Lynn) Mandel; grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Mason, Ryan (Alexis), Ellie, and Jennifer; brothers-in-law, John Marino and Joseph Marino; sister-in-law, Vivian; special family friends, LeRoy and Patricia Nelson; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings-in-law, Salvator, Leona, and Karen.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Private family innichement will take place at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The Family would like to thank the staff of Park Terrace and the Marquardt Hospice team for the loving care they provided to Duane.
