December 13, 1927 - May 10, 2021
Watertown, WI - Rosemary Schmied, 93, passed away at Watertown Regional Medical Center on May 10, 2021.
The former Rosemary Slater was born on December 13, 1927 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Irving and Vera Slater. She attended schools in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Teachers College. She completed her education with a Master's Degree from Whitewater University. She taught math at the Lake Mills School District, where she taught for 33 years. On August 5, 1950, she married Rudolph Schmied, the couple lived and farmed in the Town of Milford. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Jefferson for many years.
Rosemary is survived by daughters Donna Harris of New Mexico, Carol (Steve) Caughill of Oregon, WI, Sally (Wayne) Johnson of Rockford, IL, and Susie (Jeff) Schaefer of Watertown, WI. Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, and her sister Donna Herbert of Helenville, WI. She is also survived by a number of cousins, other relatives, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A memorial service for Rosemary will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Pastor Jeff Borchardt presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10am until the time of service.
Memorials is desired are requested to the Grellton Flywheelers Antique Tractor Club of which she and her husband were founding members, or the charity of one's choice.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.