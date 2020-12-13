Thomas J. Serocki

April 7, 1935 - December 11, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Thomas John Serocki passed quietly and serenely from this earth to his heavenly reward on December 11, 2020. He will be missed by so many left behind.
Tom was born on April 7, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI to John and Helen (Mendel) Serocki. Tom grew up respecting our WW2 and Korean Conflict veterans. While still in high school he joined the Reserves in Milwaukee in 1953. After he graduated high school he enlisted in the Marine Corps and did his basic training at Camp Pendleton in San Diego. He was deployed to Korea on the USS Walker, a troop ship, serving as a radioman when the truce was signed. He came back to Camp Pendleton until he was discharged. He returned home to Milwaukee and raised his family there.
He moved to Lake Mills in 1988 and loved this community. He will be missed by his wife, Jackie Schenck; daughter, Sari (Cary) Tomaszewski of Milwaukee; son, James of Lake Mills and son, Paul of Redondo Beach, CA; his sister, Genevieve Williams of Naperville, IL; and niece, Marianne (Scott) Schultz of Kaneohe, HI.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Tom's favorite charities:
Lake Mills EMS (who provided professional and kindly care more than once).
Custom Canines (who matched him with his service dog Albert).
Milwaukee Rescue Mission (who helps so many veterans every day).
Salvation Army (serving those in need).
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Many thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at VA Hospital in Madison and to the Claussen Funeral Home for all their assistance.