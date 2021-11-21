Palmer E. ""Pete"" Tietz

Juneau, WI - Palmer "Pete" E. Tietz, 94, of Juneau passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.
Palmer was born on October 30, 1927 the son of Ben C. and Elvina M. (Ewald) Tietz in Juneau, Wisconsin. He attended St. John's Christian Day School and graduated in 1945 from Juneau High School. Pete was married to Betty F. Kolb on September 26, 1953 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau.
Pete served his country in the United States Army from 1946 - 1947. Pete was a faithful member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau; where he had served on the church council, finance committee and school board. He was a truck driver from 1947 to 1985. From January of 1986 until December of 1998, Pete helped at Mountain Piggly Wiggly store in Juneau and then went into complete retirement.
Pete is survived by his children: Ken Tietz of Fond du Lac, James (Trudy) Tietz of Fond du Lac, and Carol (Gregory) Hermanson of Antioch, IL; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Betty in 2017, his infant brother Melvin, his brother Raymond (Ardis) Tietz, and his daughter-in-law; Janet Tietz.
A visitation for Pete will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Interment will take place at Juneau City Cemetery with graveside military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Pete may be directed to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 402 S. Main Street, Juneau, Wisconsin 53039.
