Judith Brinkman

April 9, 1938 - August 14, 2021
Columbus, WI - Judith M. Brinkman, age 83, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. She was born to Melvin and Florence (Rebro) Zeitz on April 9, 1938 in Cleveland, OH. She was married to Michael Brinkman on January 18, 1958 and together had six children.
Although educated as an RN, Judy felt her primary calling was to be a Christian, mother, and wife. She and Mike were a strong and positive church presence throughout their adult lives and sacrificed much to provide their children with excellent educations. She prided herself on her hospitality and was a generous friend to many.
Survivors include her three sons Steve Brinkman of Kalamazoo, MI, Dan (Jo) Brinkman of Chetek, Carl (Janelle) Kennel of Deforest; two daughters Julie Brinkman of Wausau and Amy (Eivind) Brendtro of Medford, OR; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; two sisters Martha Zeitz of Tampa, FL and Stephanie Thumm of Toledo, OH; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2013; a sister Margaret "Peggy" Ross; a brother William Zeitz and an infant daughter Mary Alice.
A private family graveside will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watertown.
We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850