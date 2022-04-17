Waterloo, WI - Myrtle E. Korth, 97, of Waterloo, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Columbus Health and Rehab.
Myrtle was born on January 22, 1925 in Waterloo, the daughter of Walter and Lenora (Neupert) Wendt. She married the love of her life Harold Korth on October 20, 1945, and the couple enjoyed 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2000. She was a long time active member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, volunteering with the Dorcas Society. After retiring she worked at Jerry's Iron Kettle for many years. She was blood bank volunteer and donor with the American Red Cross. In her free time she enjoyed Baking and gardening, above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Myrtle is survived by her children Barbara DeBussey, Jeffery (Kathy) Korth, Mary (Tim) Harris, and Kaye (Steven) Griepentrog. 8 grandchildren: Sara (Steve), Travis, Kyle, Corey, Abby (Jeremy), Nathan (Heather), Tina (Tim), Eva (Greg), and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Arnold and Alvin, Sister Louise, and son-in-laws Douglas and Terry.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials in Myrtle's honor to St. Ev. Lutheran Church and Lakeside Lutheran High School would be appreciated.
The family would especially like to thank Karin Beyer and the staff at Columbus Health and Rehab for the care and compassion given to Myrtle over the years.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Korth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.