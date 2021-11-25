Kathleen R. (Cuppan) Eickmann

May 10, 1937 - November 24, 2021
Watertown, WI - Kathleen Eickmann died on November 24, 2021 at Heritage Homes Assisted Living in Watertown, trusting in the Lord Jesus Christ and looking forward to the resurrection of the body and the life everlasting. She was 84 years old.
Kathleen Ruth (Cuppan) Eickmann was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 10, 1937. Her parents were Charles and Ruth (Noenig) Cuppan. Pastor Victor Brohn baptized her on June 13, 1937. Kathleen attended the Christian elementary school of Bethesda Lutheran Church, Milwaukee and was confirmed there on May 13, 1951 by Rev. Irwin J. Habeck. She graduated from Lutheran High School, Milwaukee in 1955 and received a three-year teaching certificate from Dr. Martin Luther College of New Ulm, Minnesota, in 1958. Kathleen taught middle grades at Zion Evangelical Lutheran School of Crete, Illinois.
On June 19, 1960, she married Pastor Paul Eickmann in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Paul and Kathleen lived in Crete, Illinois, where Paul was serving as pastor of Zion. Both Paul and Kathleen were emergency teachers at Zion's school. Their marriage was blessed with three children.
In 1963 the Eickmanns moved to Milwaukee where Paul served as pastor at Siloah Lutheran Church. Northwestern College called him to its faculty in 1966, leading Paul and Kathleen to reside in Watertown, Wisconsin from that time. Kathleen did office work in Watertown for Dr. Orval Hidde for twelve years beginning in 1975, after which she served in the financial aid office of Northwestern College and in the library at Luther Preparatory School for another twelve years.
Her husband preceded Kathleen in death in 2006 and her parents died that same year. Also preceding her in death were daughter Betsy and an infant son. A daughter, Ellen (Rev. Joel) Suckow, survives her. Also surviving are grandchildren Elizabeth Suckow, Rebecca (Nathan) Moss and Philip (Brittany) Suckow and great-grandson Hunter; a brother, Bruce (Else) Cuppan; a brother- and sister-in-law, James and Margaret Eickmann; nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates Judy Quam's fifty plus years of friendship with Kathy and her frequent visits at Heritage Homes. The family thanks Heritage Homes Assisted Living and Rainbow Hospice staff for their kind and compassionate care for Kathy.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 615 Jones Street, Watertown, WI 53094, with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Attendees are requested to please wear masks. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Memorials may be directed to the WELS Western Wisconsin District Ministerial Education Assistance Fund or St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watertown.