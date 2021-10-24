Eileen C. Kaun

Hartland, WI - Our beloved Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma & Friend entered into eternal life on October 16, 2021, at the age of 93.
Survived by son, Kurt Kaun; son, Karl Kaun (life partner, Ellen Trupke) and their children, Rob (Cassandra) Trupke, Rachel Naria, Jake (Amy) Trupke; and their grandchildren, Logan, Michaela, Emma, Liberty, Jeremy Cash, and Gemma; daughter, Tina (Tom) Stapelfeldt and their children, Miranda (Aaron) Gietzel, Brett (fiancé Amber) Stapelfeldt, and Grant Stapelfeldt; and love of her life, great-granddaughter, Nora Gietzel. Further survived by her special care giver, Mary Schmidt; extended family & many dear friends.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Frank and Edith (Popp) Meitner; brother, Joe Meitner; and sister, Stella Weisensel.
Eileen was born on a dairy farm in Clyman, Wisconsin on April 4, 1928. She loved to tell stories of her youth, going to school, and days of dancing at Turner Hall. She married Stanley Kaun, continued her love for farming, and become a life-long resident of Hartland.
Outside the farm life Eileen worked at the canning factory, Brants Automatic Cashier, and DCI Marketing in Hartland where she found so many lifetime friendships.
Eileen was so extremely proud to give birth to her identical twin boys and daughter. Going through multiple trial and tribulations in her life, she showed her deep love and compassion for Kurt after his accident and cared for him with all her heart. She re-connected with her gift of "delicate details" in crocheting; and she generously decorated the town with her fierce way with a thread and needle. Her favorite social outlet was attending with friends all the events and luncheons of the Women's Club of Hartland.
She entered upon God's hands surrounded by family and friends. Special thank you for the selfless, kind, magical care she received from Mary Schmidt & Hartland Place. She loved all of you dearly!
Funeral Services will be at Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartland, WI Thursday, October 28, 2021 Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Service at 5:30 p.m.
