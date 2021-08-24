March 13, 1927 - August 22, 2021
Watertown, WI - Reinhard T. Wille, 94, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Marvin's Manor in Horicon.
Reinhard Theodore Wille was born in the Town of Lebanon on March 13, 1927, son of the late Franz and Emma (Uttech) Wille.
On August 6, 1949, he married the late Evelyn Luhman at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown. They were married 62 years before her passing on November 18, 2011. Reine enjoyed taking Evie dancing at Turner Hall and the Hartford Dance Hall. She was the love of his life! He also enjoyed fishing with her.
Reinhard was a lifelong farmer on his parents' homestead and also retired from Allard Express after driving semi-truck for 20 years.
He also enjoyed watching deer coming from the woods for a drink of water, winning at cards with his family and friends, and playing with his cats and dogs, especially Pepper the dog. Reinhard enjoyed raising a variety of different animals: pheasants, turkeys, geese and ducks, lamas, emu, sheep, and miniature goats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Franz and Emma Wille; brother, Theodore (Hazel) Wille; sisters, Esther (Ben) Orhmandt, Irene (William) Damrow, and Elsa Doman; and sister-in-law, Lucille (Robert) Huebner.
Reinhard is survived by his son, Raymond Wille and daughter, Joyce (Bob) Peirick, both of Watertown; grandchildren, Matthew (Jill) Peirick and Peggy Peirick; great-grandchildren, Zeben, Eliette, and Beckum; as well as other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.