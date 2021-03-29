January 10, 1961 - March 25, 2021
Watertown, WI - Jeffery M. Higgins, 60, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home with his soulmate by his side.
Jeff was born on January 10, 1961 in Oconomowoc, the son of Patrick and Marilyn (Swanton) Higgins. Jeff was born a hard worker and formed a wide range of interests during his younger years. He grew up working hard, being the "protector" of his siblings, fascinated with anything that drove fast, and he loved playing football. Jeff graduated from Johnson Creek High School and later from the American Motorcycle Academy in Daytona, FL. He returned to southern Wisconsin where he'd spend the rest of his life. During his working years, true to his entrepreneurial spirit, he owned and operated a number of small businesses with his family and friends. Later, he became a UPS driver with 18 years of service.
In Jeff's free time he enjoyed being a fixer of all things -- especially anything with a motor. He was always there to lend a helping hand -- no project was too big or small. He loved animals and found new love in country living. Jeff was known as a lover of life and spent his years finding joy in seeing those around him happy. He took great pleasure in caring for his family. Those close to Jeff would describe him as the strongest, most dependable man they knew. He was a dedicated father, partner, brother, son and friend. He has left a lasting impact on each life he touched and will be missed dearly by those who were blessed to have known him.
Jeff is survived by his loving soulmate Kim Hookstead, daughter McKenzi Higgins (Mike Stellmacher) and her mother Wendy Higgins, stepchildren Tami (Brian) Key and Joshua Zietlow, cherished grandchildren Jaedyn, Cole, Levi and Oliver, father and stepmother Patrick (Connie) Higgins; three siblings Jim (Jackie) Higgins, Jayne (Chuck) Wais, and Patrick (Sara) Higgins, and eight nieces and nephews, Jessica, Jason, Samantha, Danielle, Rachel, Robert, Isaac and Aiden. He is also survived by a number of other close relatives and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Higgins, and his dogs, Rocky, Mudge, Justice and Brute.
A memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.ph-fh.com.