Dale C. "Humphrey" Borth

May 29, 1945 - March 18, 2021
Watertown, WI - Dale "Humphrey" C. Borth, 75, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Dale Charles Borth was born on May 29, 1945 in Watertown, the son of Clarence and LaVerna (Huebner) Borth. Dale attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Watertown High School in 1963. He was a high school athlete, excelling in basketball and track. Dale served in the United States Air Force from 1965 - 1969, stationed in Little Rock and Libya. He married Karla Kuehl on June 19, 1971 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. He had been employed as an electrician at Wis-Pak in Watertown for nearly 30 years. Dale played city league softball, winning many championships and creating lifelong bonds with teammates. He coached little league baseball, basketball and track at St. John's Lutheran Grade School where he left a great impact on all of the athletes. He loved living out in the country with his dogs, playing lottery scratch-offs, and having good-humored fun cheering against Wisconsin sports teams. He enjoyed having friends and family over for cookouts at "Wing Country" for many years. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren; teaching them how to drive, how to cut the grass, and watching them play sports, especially if there was a good concession stand at the ballpark.
Dale is survived by his wife, Karla Borth of Watertown; children, Dan Borth of Watertown, Deanna (Devon) Ashmann of Green Bay, Dereck Borth of Watertown, and Dustin Borth of Watertown; grandchildren, Bradyn, Paige, Max, and Andrew; step-grandchildren, Trinity and Aaliyah; sisters, Audrey (Art) Krueger and Darlene (Harry) Dopke, and sister-in-law Karen Borth; siblings-in-law, Peggy (Bob) Braasch, Jack (Holly) Kuehl, Jeanne Zuleger, and Joe Kuehl; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Lyle J. Borth, parents-in-law, Percy and Edna Kuehl; and brother-in-law, Jon Zuleger.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Timothy Mueller of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John's Athletic Fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to his friend and doctor "Doc"- Dr. T.L.Turke, Marquardt Home Health Care Nurses, and the staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center.