Marlene Ohrmundt

May 15, 2022
Wales, WI - Marlene (Mar) Ardys (nee Klemme) Ohrmundt died peacefully in the comfort of her home on May 15, 2022, at the age of 85. Marlene was born in Sheboygan, WI on October 30, 1936. About four years later, the family moved to Watertown, WI where she grew up and attended school.
Marlene was a dedicated mother who raised five children, with her husband Kenneth. They were married 66 years.
She always cherished her time up north and travels throughout the US to visit family. Moreover, she enjoyed many different activities, from sports, crafting, babysitting, bird watching, building and fixing whatever needed to be fixed. Most of all, she was an avid reader and loved assembling puzzles.
When her children married and left home, Marlene loved being surrounded by youngsters and chose to drive a school bus, a position she held and loved for a number of years.
Later after retirement, for many years she and Ken would spend the winter months on South Padre Island where they made lifelong friends.
While saddened by her loss, we are relieved that she is now reunited with her oldest son, Michael Kenneth, whom she lost two years ago to pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by her father Elmer, mother Ardys (nee Witzke), sister JoAnn (Leonard) Auchtung, brother-in-law Cliff Moldenhauer, sister-in-law Janet Wilson and great grandson's Baby Theodore Michael Lopez and Baby Jason Tomas Guerrero.
Those left to carry on her love and remarkable spirit are her husband Ken, children Linda (Dan) Degner, daughter -in-law Nancy Richards, Scott (Jeannine) Ohrmundt, Jeff (Lisa) Ohrmundt, and Joanie (David) Schwalbach; sister Dawn (Ronald) Ross, brother Rick (Sandi) Klemme and 93-year-old- aunt, Marilyn Lohman. Loving grandmother to Shenna, Charles, Benjamin, Cayla, Stacy, Chris, Angela, Shawn, Cory, Maddie, Drew, Gina, Israel, Tyler, Derek, Sparrow, Stephanie, Andrew, Cullen, Brandy, Jared, Morgan, Jason, Shelley, Misty, Laci, Jay, Katie, Holly, Matt, A.J, Amy, and John. Special sister-in-law to Jo Ann Moldenhauer and Judy (Gary) Schwefel. And loving great grandmother to Barrett, Billie, Rogan, Ella, Bennett, Sofia, Maura, Leo, August, Micah, Ian, Lynnox, Keira, Hannah, Kyler, and Reagen. She is further loved and fondly remembered by many relatives and lifelong friends.
In honoring Marlene's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no formal funeral service. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Marlene's family extend their heartfelt gratitude for the many calls, visits, and messages of support and condolences. In addition, they would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Mar.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send memorials to St. Jude's or Aurora at Home Hospice, 1155 Honey Creek Parkway, Wauwatosa, WI 53213.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home 121 S. Cross St. Oconomowoc 262-567-4459 www.schmidtandbartelt.com