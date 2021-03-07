November 11, 1976 - February 28, 2021
Watertown, WI - Michael D. Mutter, 44, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Masonic memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A private family burial will take place on Wednesday at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Michael Dean Mutter was born on November 11, 1976 in California to Dean Mutter and Wanda Fitzgerald (nee Moyle). On March 6, 1999, he married April Behlke at Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Waterloo Masonic Lodge #63 and a Past Master of Jefferson County Lodge #9. He was a WI Grand Commandery Officer and a member of Robert McCoy Commandery #3. He also belonged to Martha Chapter #66 Order of the Eastern Star, Tri County Counsel #16, Tri County Royal Arch Chapter #11 and Madison Valley of Scottish Rite.
Besides his life in Masonry, Mike enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved a good cigar around the fire, playing games with his kids and going to the range.
Mike is survived by his wife, April Mutter of Watertown; children, Lance (fiancée Hallee Wilson) Mutter and Shelby Mutter of Watertown; mother, Wanda Fitzgerald of Covina, California; sister, Lori Bashford of Covina, California; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.