Oconomowoc, WI - Jessie L. (Sunderland) Mead, 84, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Bedrock HCC in Watertown after a lengthy battle with acute leukemia.
Jessie Sunderland was born on December 8, 1936 in Selby, SD, the daughter of Howard and Dorothy (Cook) Sunderland. In 1955 she married Ralph Vick and moved with him to Wisconsin where they started their family. They had three children, Kenneth Vick, Carol (Vick) Keller and Dorothy (Vick) Newberg. Jessie worked for 31 years at Brandt Inc. (aka. DeLaRue/Glory Global) before retiring in 2003. She loved to spend time with family and friends. She loved to crochet and in her later years, she enjoyed many different computer games, including Words with Friends, which she played daily with friends and family members. She was especially close to her sister Sharlene Schaffer and they spent hours talking on the phone or the computer and chatting and playing Words with Friends together online.
Jessie is survived by her daughters, Carol (Scott) Keller of Beaver Dam and Dottie (Dave Cox) Newberg of Oconomowoc; grandchildren Mandy Vick of Whitewater, Katie Vick of Janesville, Christa (Matt) Berg of Chaseburg, Callie Brooks of Watertown, Tyler (Beth) Simon of Watertown and Paige (Nevin Rosenow) Buske of Watertown; great grandchildren Brandon Robinette, Cynthia, Lorali and John Paul Brooks, Connor Botcher, Findley and Nolan Eastman, Brynlee, Hailee and Westley Simon and Landen and Talon Buske. She is further survived by her sisters Glenna Sunderland of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Sharlene Shaffer of Freeman, SD, and her brother Frank Sunderland of Auburn, WA as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Dorothy Sunderland, a brother Leslie Sunderland, sister-in-law Mary Ellen Sunderland, sister Leona Crane, brother-in-law John Crane, brother-in-law Myron Schaffer and her son Kenneth Vick.
Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. There will be a graveside service with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown for family and close friends wishing to attend on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.