June 6, 1941 - February 22, 2021
Watertown, WI - Charles P. Benisch, 79, of Watertown passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Charles was born on June 6, 1941 in Columbus, the son of Walter and Florence (Weisensel) Benisch. He married Carol Spoehr on June 30, 1968 in Waterloo, and the couple enjoyed 34 years of marriage before her passing in 2002. During his working years he was a farmer and drove a delivery truck for McKay Nursery in Waterloo for many years. In Charles' free time he enjoyed Sunday Evening Card Club, Deer Hunting, Ice Fishing, and Turner Hall Dances. Charles will be missed dearly by those who were blessed to have known him.
Charles is survived by his loving companion Marie Galston, brothers Andy Benisch and Cyril (Laurie) Benisch, and daughter Debra (Jude) Wolf. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and 3 Brothers Norbert, Robert, and Joseph.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home. Charles will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
Memorials in Charles' honor to Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their care and compassion given to Charles.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.