Evelyn E. (Haerterich) Williams

October 14, 1931 - January 20, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Evelyn Esther Williams, age 89, of Sunset Ridge, Jefferson, WI, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother entered into the presence of her Lord on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
She was born October 14, 1931 in Fort Atkinson, WI, to Ernest and Esther (Renz) Haerterich.
When Evelyn wasn't busy working, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and watching the Packer football games.
A top priority of Evelyn's was making sure her family attended church. For many years she volunteered teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir.
Evelyn is survived by her five children, Cathie (Gary) Donaldson, Gary (Lania) Schulz, Rick (Joan) Schulz, Barb (Art) Hansen, George (Cathy) Schulz; step-children, Bob Williams, Tim (Kathy) Williams, Julie Muniz; 16 grandchildren; two step grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; siblings, June Lind, George (Midge) Haerterich, Violet (George) Corliss, Roy (Phyllis) Haerterich; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her husband, Gene Williams; previous husband, Alvin Schulz; daughter and son-in-law, Donna (Mike) Hemmelman; great grandson, Daniel; step son, Eddie Williams; brother, Roger (Darlene) Haerterich; and brother-in-law, Bob Lind.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Rock Lake Baptist Church in Lake Mills.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Lake Baptist Church or Sunset Ridge in Jefferson.
A special thank you to the staff at Sunset Ridge who cared for our mother.