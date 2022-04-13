Watertown, WI - John R. Hoof, 65, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
John Robert Hoof was born on April 5, 1957, in Watertown, the son of Wilmer and Georgiana Elizabeth (nee Reinhard) Hoof. He attended St. Bernard Catholic Grade School and Watertown High School. In his younger years, John served in the United States National Guard. He drove semi most of his working life. John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed watching auto racing and was a dedicated Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger football fan. John had a very good sense of humor and always had a story to share. He also loved spending time up north at the family cottage.
John is survived by his mother, Georgiana Hoof of Watertown; siblings, Thomas (Cathy) Hoof of Watertown, Mary Puza of Chaska, MN, and Charles (Tascha Saxby) Hoof of Watertown; sister-in-law, Eileen Hoof of Watertown; special cousin, Diane Reinhard of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Karen Hoof; brother, William "Bill" Hoof; and brother in infancy, Robert Hoof.
Per John's wishes, no services will be held. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
