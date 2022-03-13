Mary J. Lauer

March 22, 1936 - January 24, 2022
Watertown, WI - Mary Jane Gardner Lauer, age 85, peacefully entered Eternal Life on January 24, 2022, in Waterview Cove Assisted Living and Memory Care, Granbury, TX, with her eldest son, John, by her side.
A devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and sister, Jane is survived by children Jo Marie Lauer, Cynthia (Richard) Krall, John (Lily) Lauer, and David Lauer, six grandchildren, Joseph (Amy), Jenna, and Jacqueline Krall, Jacob, Joshua, and Ariel Lauer, Brother William Gardner. She was preceded in death by Thomas, her husband of 54 Years, her parents Dr. William and Rosemary Gardner, Brothers in law Robert Lauer, and wife Helen, Richard Kessenich, and wife Mary Ellen, Sister in Law Betty Gardner, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Born March 22, 1936, in Cleveland Ohio, to Dr. William and Rosemary Gardner, Jane graduated from Notre Dame Academy, Cleveland, Ohio in 1954 and Marquette University School of Nursing in 1958. She received a Masters degree from UW Whitewater before beginning part time work for Dodge County Human Services in Juneau, WI in 1976. She moved to full-time in 1988 and retired in 1998. She also worked part time for MATC and the University of Wisconsin. In total, she had 18 years of full-time equivalent service to the state of Wisconsin.
She met her husband, Thomas, at Marquette University. Their first date was a radio classical concert in Tom's car. They married on April 11th, 1959.
The family resided in Watertown for 45 Years. A devout Catholic, Jane was very committed to her faith. She loved classical music, knitting, reading, Door County, and the Packers. She was a wonderful friend, always a great listener and confidant.
Following Tom's death, Jane moved to Greenwood Village South in Indiana, where she lived in Independent Living. She moved to a home in Colorado Springs, Colorado in July 2019 and finally to Waterview the Point Independent Living and Memory Care.
The family would like to thank Lake Granbury Medical Center, Waterview the Point Independent Living, Waterview the Cove Assisted Living and Memory Care, Granbury Care Center, Encompass Health and Home Instead for their care of Jane during the last months of her life.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown, Wisconsin on Saturday, March 26th at 1 pm, with Fr. Vincent Brewer officiating. Visitation will be from noon-1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Catholic Relief Services and Marquette School of Nursing.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at www.PN-FH.com.