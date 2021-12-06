Watertown, WI - Donald W. Hensch, 86, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Marquart Health Center in Watertown.
Donald William Hensch was born on March 1, 1935 in Milwaukee, the son of William and Theresa (nee Schinken) Hensch. He attended school in Milwaukee. He served in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. Don was a lifelong member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. He was a member of the Watertown Moose Lodge #830 being a member of the Moose for over 50 years. He was also a member of Plattdeutscher Verine since 1984 and a charter member of East Troy Trolly Museum.
Don married Maryann Lamping on October 12, 1962 in Milwaukee. Maryann preceded him in death on October 9, 1981. On September 14, 1984, he married Rita (nee Argensie) Lenius. He was a very giving person. He enjoyed traveling by train.
Don is survived by his wife, Rita Lenius Hensch of Watertown; children, Dianna Hensch of Waukesha, Karen (Robert) Thompson of Sullivan, Mike (Heather) Hensch of Pennsylvania, and Tim (Susan) Hensch of Greenfield; step-children, Curtis (Gladys) Lenius, Arthur Lenius, and Victoria Mistele; brother, James (Donna) Hensch of Arizona; five grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Maryann.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Hafemeister Funeral Home with Fr. Michael Wanta officiating. Burial will take place at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
