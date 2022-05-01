Watertown, WI - Gladys Schmoldt, age 99, of Lowell, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Marquardt Manor in Watertown.
There will be a graveside service at Lowell Cemetery on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Gladys Sadie Marie Schmoldt was born on January 8, 1923 in Lowell, Wisconsin to Fredrick and Delia (Soldner) Schmoldt. She was raised on the family farm and continued to care for it in her later years. Gladys is remembered for singing on the way out to the barn to milk the cows. She loved to wood carve and would meticulously carve Santas. She worked for many years at Brandt Manufacturing and later at Lutheran Homes in Oconomowoc, until her retirement. Gladys was a lifelong member of United Church of Christ in Lowell.
Gladys is survived by her sisters, Eva Schmoldt and Alyce (Robert) Schoenwetter of Beaver Dam; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Bernice Norenberg and Lorraine Kulke; and brothers, Allen Schmoldt and Corliss Schmoldt.
