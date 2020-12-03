May 13, 1933 - November 28, 2020
Johnson Creek, WI - James A. Ladish, 87, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Sunset Ridge Assisted Living in Johnson Creek, Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown, or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
James Allen Ladish was born on May 13, 1933 to George and Edna (nee Dummer) Ladish in Milwaukee. On August 30, 1952 he married Bonnie Buske at the First Methodist Church in Watertown.
Jim graduated from Northwestern Preparatory School and then joined the United States Air Force. He worked for Ladish Malting Co. as the Superintendent of the Barley Department in Jefferson Junction. Jim enjoyed archery and was a member of the Archery League in Jefferson. He was a sportsman and liked guns and competitive target shooting.
Jim is survived by his wife Bonnie Ladish of Johnson Creek; four sons: Michael (Gail) Ladish of Watertown, Steve (Kris) Ladish of Los Angeles, CA, John Ladish of Lake Mills, David (Melanie) Ladish of Woodland Hills, CA; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one niece, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Elaine Doro.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sunset Ridge Assisted Living in Johnson Creek for the wonderful care they provided to "Jimbo" over the years.