May 7, 1940 - January 24, 2021
Neosho, WI - Ralph E. Millikin of Neosho, WI passed away Sunday January 24, 2021 at the age of 80 surrounded by his family. He was born in the Town of Maplehurst in Taylor County, Wisconsin on May 7, 1940 to George and Mathilda (Taylor) Millikin. Ralph worked in construction his entire life. He was a mason and a builder and started his own business in 1988. Ralph enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends at his cabin in Perkinstown, WI. He treasured his time spent sharing stories with his 3 grandchildren.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 60 years Shirley (nee Schwarz), his daughter Audrey of Iron Ridge, son his Gary (Juli) of Iron Ridge, his 3 grandchildren Ryan, Kayla and Tyler. He is further survived by his sister Cora Ayers of Chetek, WI. and by nieces and nephews other relative and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister June and 3 brothers, Ray, Royal and Earl.
Committal services will be held on Saturday January 30, at 11AM 2021 at Pleasant Hills Cemetery, Hartford, WI.
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Hartford is serving the family.