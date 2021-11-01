Delores A. (Schoenike) Mueller

Hustisford, WI - Delores A. Mueller, 92, of Hustisford, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, with her loving husband by her side, on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hustisford at noon with Rev. Jonathan Loescher officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon at the church will follow the burial at Hustisford Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Delores Angeline Schoenike was born December 8, 1928, in Sugar Island, daughter of Gerhard and Sarah (nee Frederick) Schoenike. She was baptized on Christmas of 1928 at her home and confirmed on April 18, 1943 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sugar Island. On September 3, 1949, she married Arlen Mueller at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sugar Island. Together, Arlen and Delores raised four children. As the kids grew older, Delores worked a few part time jobs, but found more fulfillment in volunteering. Delores was active in Bethany Lutheran Church's Ladies Aid and Quilter's Club. She helped set up for communion. Delores loved crocheting, especially afghans and Christmas ornaments. She also enjoyed gardening and reading.
Delores is survived by her husband of 72 years, Arlen Mueller of Hustisford; children, James (Vickie) Mueller of Delavan, Judith (Charles) Wolter of Hustisford, Jeannine Whitney of Waukesha, and Janet Mueller of Hustisford; grandchildren, Kevin, Darin, Ryan, Amanda, Travis, Tricia, Tyler, Trevor, David, Lucas, Gretchen, Erika; step-grandchildren, Sarah, and Dean; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; siblings; Eva Grimm, Violet Christian, Alfred (Jean) Schoenike; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Fred Grimm and Armund Christian.
