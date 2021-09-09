Watertown, WI - Marian M. Straseske, 95, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
Marian was born on August 22, 1926 in Lowell, WI, the daughter of Eric and Rosetta (Priest) Parpart. She married the love of her life Clayton on August 28, 1946 in Reeseville, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2007. She was a long time member of St. Henry's Catholic Church in Watertown. Marian and Clayton owned two cheese factories in the Beaver Dam area for many years before she started working for Lindberg Hevi-Duty in Watertown for over 20 years. She was an avid quilter, making beautiful quilts for family members and friends; she also enjoyed ceramics, loved bird watching, and horses, and living on the Rock River. After moving to Heritage Homes, she started painting, winning first place in an art competition, and also having her art on display at a show in Milwaukee. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Marian is survived by her children: Tony (Lynn) Straseske; Sandi (Tim) Lloyd; and Tom (Shirley) Straseske. Grandchildren: Erik (Kim), Shane (Tammy), Lee, Stephanie Straseske-Chavez, Melissa (Mark) Straseske-Seaton, and Kiera (Kyle) Gunion, 5 Great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Peggy Straseske, and 2 sisters Lilian (Larry) Fisher and Rose (Dan) Amato. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Ken, grandson Tony, and numerous siblings.
A memorial service for Marian will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Pastor Mark Bartsch presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1:00pm until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
