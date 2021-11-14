Sharon M. (Genthe) Zastrow

Watertown, WI - Sharon M. Zastrow, 64, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison after a six-week battle with Covid-19.
Sharon Marie Zastrow was born on November 5, 1957, in Cuba City, WI, the daughter of Frank and Madge (nee Knutson) Genthe. She was baptized January 19, 1958. On September 24, 1977, Sharon was united in marriage to David Zastrow at First English Lutheran Church in Platteville, Wisconsin. She had been employed at American Family Insurance, Shopko, Trinity Lutheran Church as church secretary, Bethesda Lutheran Homes in Human Resources, as well as Marquardt Village. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping with her girls, exploring her talent for photography, and traveling to the mountains.
Sharon is survived by her husband, David Zastrow of Watertown; children, Jennifer (Nathan) Schmeling of Byron, MN, Eric (Robin) Zastrow of Watertown, and Tyler Zastrow and family of Westfield, IN; grandchildren, Blake, Raina, Ryker, Kyla, and Kora Schmeling, Bently and Chloe Zastrow; brother, Ric (Sharon) Genthe of Madison; nephew, Brandon (Kaisha) Genthe; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Brett Brauer and Rev. Dustin Yahnke officiating. Burial will take place at Ixonia Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center ICU and Meriter Hospital ICU for their wonderful care, especially nurse Katelyn at Meriter who was a great comfort in her final hours. They also would like to thank Rev. Brett Brauer and Rev. Dustin Yahnke for their spiritual comfort.
